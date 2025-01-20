Karan Veer Mehra’s Bigg Boss 18 trophy finds a place next to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 souvenir; his funny question leaves fans guessing
Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra's recent post has garnered attention as the actor uploaded a picture of his BB trophy with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 trophy.
Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra is currently basking in the success of winning two reality shows back-to-back. The actor entered the Bigg Boss house this season after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Now, his two trophies have found a place next to each other.
This morning (January 20), Karan Veer Mehra posted a fun picture on his social media that has caught everyone’s attention. In the picture, he placed his Bigg Boss 18 trophy next to his Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 trophy and added a playful caption, “Agar yeh bolti toh ek dusre se kya kehti?” (If they could talk, what would they say to each other?)
Check out Karan Veer Mehra’s post below:
The witty caption invited a lot of reactions, with fans and celebrities joining the conversation. His Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestants Krishna Shroff and Aditi Sharma were among the first to comment. Other friends from the industry, including Kishwer Merchant, Falaq Naazz, Kamya Panjabi, Sudesh Lehri, and more, also left their comments, showing love and appreciation for Karan. They congratulated the actor on his win.
Fans, too, flooded the comment section with their guesses and fun ideas about what the trophies might say to each other. One user wrote, “Hum itne lucky kaise ho gye ki deserving ko mile. luckiest trophy ever!”
The actor also posted a picture of the Bigg Boss 18 trophy in his social media story and wrote, “This is for the world who prayed every single minute for this moment to become a reality. Thank you Veeron!”
Talking about the Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale, Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra made it to the top 2. After a nail-biting moment, Salman Khan lifted Karan's hand and announced him as the winner of the season.
