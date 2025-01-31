Karan Veer Mehra's mom was hospitalized during Bigg Boss 18; actor reveals THIS Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 participant comforted her

Karan Veer Mehra has been riding high on fame and success ever since he lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 18. The actor received immense love for his stint on the reality show and continues to shine. Recently, Karan Veer appeared on Farah Khan's YouTube show. The filmmaker had graced the actor's home to enjoy a home-cooked meal with him. While talking to Farah, Karan Veer revealed how his mom was hospitalized when he was in Bigg Boss 18 and revealed what Abhishek Kumar advised his mom.

While talking to Farah Khan, Karan Veer Mehra revealed, "My mom was hospitalized because she was diagnosed with dengue. Abhishek Kumar, who was in Bigg Boss 17 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, very sweet guy, a very sweet friend, he took my mother's number from somewhere and called my mom."

Karan Veer disclosed that Abhishek called his mom and advised her not to watch Bigg Boss 18, and thus, his mother stopped watching the show.

Farah Khan admitted how her mother also watched Bigg Boss Season 16 when her brother Sajid Khan was a part of the controversial reality show. The filmmaker disclosed that her mother used to be "very hyper" while watching the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Karan Veer Mehra mentioned how the Bigg Boss 18 house is such that it makes the situation complicated. He even told Farah how his mom wanted to give her a "tight hug" as she encouraged him on Bigg Boss 18 during one of the weekend ka vaar episodes. For the uninformed, Farah was the first to tag Bigg Boss 18 as "The Karan Veer Mehra Show."

The Bigg Boss 18 winner prepared his famous omelet for Farah while she brought him a juicy roast chicken. The two also discussed Karan Veer's friendship with Chum Darang, his stint on the reality show, and more.

Before emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 18, Karam Veer Mehra won the Rohit Shetty-led stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. Besides these two reality shows, Karan Veer has acted in numerous daily soaps like Pavitra Rishta, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Pukaar- Dil Se Dil Tak, and more.