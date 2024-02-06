In a shocking revelation on social media, renowned TV actor Karan Wahi took to Instagram to share a distressing incident of harassment he recently encountered on the road. The incident unfolded when Wahi made a right turn on the road due to a car ahead of him, leading to an altercation with a stranger. This incident got netizens and his fans worried. However, taking to social media again, he assured them that he was safe. Let's read on to find out what happened.

Karan Wahi reveals a stranger harassed him on the road

Recalling the ordeal, Karan Wahi explained, "The long story short. I took a right cut on the road cause there was a car ahead of me. This guy abused me and said Cut kaise mara and he started ranting ki tere jaise do kaudi ke TV actors bahut dekhe hai." Attempting to defuse the situation, Wahi took the aggressor's scooter key, returned it, and tried to leave the scene. "I took his scooty key and gave it back and left the scene," he continued.

However, the harasser persisted, following Wahi and escalating the confrontation. Feeling threatened, the actor decided to seek refuge at a nearby police station. Wahi shared, "Then he chased me till I stopped at a cop station. Abusing me and telling me that he has a connection with the police and he will make sure that I pay."

Advertisement

Check out Karan Wahi's post here:

In a bid to reassure his concerned fans, Karan Wahi provided an update on his safety, stating, "I am safe.. I am home.. Have spoken to the cops.. Hopefully, this will get resolved. Thank you @mumbaipolice" The incident highlights the challenges that public figures, including TV actors like Wahi, may face in their everyday lives, even in seemingly routine situations.

Despite being a familiar face on the screen with notable roles in popular shows like Dill Mil Gaye, Wahi found himself in a vulnerable position, underscoring the importance of addressing such incidents through legal channels.

The actor recently celebrated the reunion of the popular show with actress Jennifer Winget. Karan Wahi is currently engaged in a new web series titled Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani with Jennifer Winget. They have reunited after 14 years.

In a bid to reassure his concerned fans, Karan Wahi provided an update on his safety, stating, "I am safe.. I am home.. Have spoken to the cops.. Hopefully, this will get resolved. Thank you @mumbaipolice" The incident highlights the challenges that public figures, including TV actors like Wahi, may face in their everyday lives, even in seemingly routine situations.

Despite being a familiar face on the screen with notable roles in popular shows like Dill Mil Gaye, Wahi found himself in a vulnerable position, underscoring the importance of addressing such incidents through legal channels.

The actor recently celebrated the reunion of the popular show with actress Jennifer Winget. Karan Wahi is currently engaged in a new web series titled Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani with Jennifer Winget. They have reunited after 14 years.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Sangeeta Phogat gets eliminated; bids adieu to show with teary eyes