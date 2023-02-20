Karan Wahi gives a glimpse of his mom's birthday celebration; Poses with Rithvik Dhanjani and others

Karan Wahi is among the popular actors in the entertainment world and has been a part of numerous daily soaps, and has also hosted several reality shows. Karan made his television debut with the show Remix, and post this, he made a notable space in the hearts of the audiences. Speaking about his social life, the actor has maintained quite an active presence on his social media handle.

Karan Wahi recently shared a glimpse into his mom's birthday celebration on his social media. We see the Channa Mereya actor posing with his parents and friends such as Rithvik Dhanjani, Rahul Sharma, Sehban Azim, and more. The actor is all smiles as he poses with his friends and family. Sharing these photos, Karan captioned, "Happy Birthday MOM @wahi.veena." Celebs such as Kishwer M Rai, Abhishek Kapur, and more have wished Karan's mother in the comment section of this post.

Take a look at her PICS here-

On the personal front, Karan has been dating Uditi Singh for some years now. He made his relationship official by sharing a post on social media.

Karan Wahi's career:

Karan made his television debut with the show Remix. After the show, he has been part of numerous TV shows like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kasamh Se, Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki among others. Karan has also been part of several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Box Cricket League 2, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Karan also hosted numerous popular shows like Nach Baliye 5, Indian Idol Junior, Dance India Dance Super Moms, Dance India Dance 7, and many more. Karan starred in 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' along with Anya Singh, Nakuul Mehta, and Jaaved Jaaferi and essayed a pivotal role. Karan was last seen in the popular daily soap 'Channa Meraya' opposite Niyati Fatnani.