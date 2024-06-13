Karan Wahi shares PICS from his 'quiet' birthday celebration; reveals being more excited about THIS

Karan Wahi is known for his acting chops and has appeared in several television shows. Besides his acting prowess, the actor is popular for his lively personality and irresistible charm. Only recently, he celebrated his birthday on June 9 and received heartfelt wishes on his special day. Yesterday (June 12), Karan took to his Instagram handle and dropped pictures from his birthday celebration. Instead of partying at an exotic location, the Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani actor celebrated it at his home.

He extended heartfelt gratitude to those who wished him on his birthday. Karan penned a sweet note revealing what kept him more excited than this special day.

Karan Wahi's pictures from his 'quiet' birthday celebration

The inside pictures from Karan Wahi's birthday celebration show the actor cutting a few cakes while surrounding himself with his friends and family members. Ditching any kind of lavish party, he stayed at home and revealed that he was more excited about the IND vs. PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match than his birthday.

Posting the snapshots, Wahi wrote, 'It Was Quite The Quiet Bday With Family and Friends And then i realised i dont have too many pictures of my Bday…Clearly Excitement was more about watching Ind vs Pak than click pictures Thankuuu for the wishes people And iam sorry if i haven’t been able to Reply to anyone. Thankyou (red heart emoji)."

Have a look at his post here:

Celebs extend birthday wishes to Karan Wahi

After Karan Wahi shared the pictures on his social media handle, several actors expressed their love and admiration for him through touching birthday messages. Karan Singh Grover wrote, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday bro! Hope you had an awesome one!" Aniruddh Dave mentioned, "Stay blessed bro.. keep looting Waah wahi… happy birthday bhai"

Further, while Gautam Rode commented, "Happy birthday chote," Nia Sharma dropped the text that read, "Happiest budday to you @karanwahi."

On the professional front, Karan Wahi was seen in Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani opposite Jennifer Winget. He rose to fame with his stint in Dill Mill Gayye.

