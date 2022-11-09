Karan Wahi's Channa Mereya to Sangita Ghosh's Swaran Ghar: 5 TV shows going off air in November 2022

Indian Television shows have consistently believed in the idea of delivering content packed with drama, emotions, romance, and humor, all things that cater to the wants of their beloved audiences. However, owing to the evolving content, competition, and exposure the audience gets, the makers are having a hard time hooking the attention of the masses continuously and owning ardent viewers. Due to this, November 2022 will witness many popular shows going off the air as they have received poor ratings from viewers. 5 TV shows going off air in November 2022:

Channa Mereya:

Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani's show Channa Mereya is all set to go off-air this month. Along with them, the show also starred Shakti Anand, Shardul Pandit, Perneet Chauhan, Vishavpreet Kaur, Ashish Kaul, Jasleen Singh, and others in pivotal roles. Karan essayed Aditya whereas Niyati played Ginny and their fresh pairing and performances were loved by the audience. Channa Mereya premiered on 5 July 2022 and aired on Star Bharat. Today, Karan and Niyati took to their respective Instagram handles and announced the official wrap-up of the show. Sharing a heartfelt post, Niyati wrote, "Mr. Aditya R Singh and Mrs. Ginny A Singh All smiles start to end…@karanwahi." Take a look at Niyati's post:

Karan Wahi also shared a heart-melting video on his Instagram as he bid adieu to the show for the last time. Sharing this clip, he wrote, "DONE So Much to Say But for now The Song says it ALL…ITS a #wrap Thankyou for So Much Love GUYS #dilse Will Miss playing this #madman #channamereya." Take a look at Karan's post:

Swaran Ghar:

Swaran Ghar starring Sangita Ghosh and Ajay Singh Chaudhary in the lead role is all set to go off-air this month. The show premiered on February 28 on Colors TV and had received a positive response to the initial episodes. The story of the show revolved around Swaran Ghar's relationship between their parents and children, where Swaran decides to seek divorce from her sons, who aren't bothered about her and the sons accuse her of having an affair with her childhood lover after their father's demise. After Udaariyaan, Swaran Ghar was another show produced by the power couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey.

Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan:

Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan starred Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur in lead roles. While Cezanne essayed Nikhil, Rajshree played Pallavi in the show. Along with them, the show also featured Leena Jumani, Anju Mahendru, Shraddha Tripathi, and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan premiered on 15 June 2022 on Sony TV and now will go off air in November 2022.

Sanjog:

Sanjog is a popular show that went on air on 22 August 2022 on Zee TV and starred Rajneesh Duggal, Shefali Sharma, and Kamya Punjabi in lead roles. Along with them, the show also starred Rajat Dahiya, Sonyaa Ayodhya, Ishaan Singh Manhas, and others in pivot roles. Within a short span of its premiere, the show is all set to go off-air by end of November. As reported, the last episode of the show will air on November 25.

Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala:

Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala starred Neha Sargam essaying Yashoda, Rahul Sharma playing Nanda, Trisha Sarda as Krishna. It depicted the affectionate relationship between mother and son in a tale based on the Bhagavata Puran. This mythological series premiered on 13 June 2022 on Sony TV and as per the reports, the show will soon go off the air. The last episode of the show will air on November 25.

ALSO READ: Channa Meraya fame Karan Wahi's swanky car collection