Karan Wahi's rigorous workout session gets a witty reaction from Asha Negi; Watch

Karan Wahi is undoubtedly one of the most popular and good-looking actors in the entertainment industry. Over the years, he has worked on numerous shows and other projects and impressed the audience. With his acting prowess and charm, the actor has gained a huge massive fan following. Karan keeps in touch with his fans through his social media handle.

Karan Wahi's new video:

A few hours ago, Karan Wahi shared a new video flaunting his rigorous workout routine on social media. In this clip, we see the Channa Mereya actor lifting weights and doing pull-ups. Sharing this clip, Karan wrote, "Song Like state of MIND…" However, this video of Karan left his friends talking, and several flooded his comment sections with their witty comments.

Watch Karan Wahi's video here-

Celebs react:

Asha Negi was quick enough to drop a comment on Karan's video and wrote, "Itna ripped kaun dikhta hai bhai," Maniesh Paul commented, "Saaaaleeeeeeee!!!!!tu mil mujhe gym ke bahar awesome mere bhai," Sanjay Kapoor also dropped a comment and said, "Think you had butter chicken last night looking ripped @karanwahi ." Arjit Taneja and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also reacted on Karan's clip.

About Karan Wahi's professional life:

Karan embarked on his television journey with the widely acclaimed show Remix. Since then, he has graced the small screen with his presence in a plethora of TV shows, including Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kasamh Se, Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, and Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki, among others. Not only that, Karan has showcased his versatility by participating in various reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Box Cricket League 2, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Furthermore, Karan has proven his hosting prowess through shows like Nach Baliye 5, Indian Idol Junior, Dance India Dance Super Moms, Dance India Dance 7, and many more. Karan's latest appearance was in the popular daily soap Channa Mereya opposite Niyati Fatnani.

