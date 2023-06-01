Karishma Tanna and Anushka Ranjan's hilarious VIDEO defines best friend goals; Can you relate?

Popular actress Karishma Tanna has been a part of the entertainment world for a while now. Over the years, the actress worked in numerous shows and films and has a massive fan following. Karishma has an active presence on her social media handle where she gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life.

Karishma Tanna's new video:

A few hours ago, Karishma Tanna took to her social media handle and shared a new video with her best friend, Anushka Ranjan. Karishma and Anushka have been friends for a while now, and both never skip a chance to share a glimpse of their bond on social media. In this video, we see them laughing out loud while patting each other. Sharing this video, Karishma wrote, "When we meet." Anushka was quick enough to react on her video and wrote, "What else would we do (laughing emoticon)."

Watch the video here-

Karishma Tanna's professional life:

Karishma Tanna has had an illustrious career and she has worked in numerous shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkusum, Naagin 3, Baal Veer, Viraasat, Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, and more.

She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

The actress has also been a part of numerous films such as Grand Masti and Sanju. Karishma has also done several web shows such as Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabba, Guilty Minds, and more. She was last seen in the hit web series Hush Hush and essayed the role of Geeta Tehan in the show.

Karishma's upcoming web series:

Karishma is gearing up for her new web series Scoop. Inspired by Jigna Vora’s biographical book Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison, Scoop is created by Hansal Mehta and Thappad co-writer Mrunmayee Lagoo. It stars Karishma Tanna as Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist, who becomes a murder suspect. The series will start streaming on June 2 on Netflix.

