Karishma Tanna and Gauahar Khan slayed the red carpet look at a party; See PICS

The popular celebs of Bollywood and the telly industry came together to celebrate quality cinema and the newly-developed bond between the celluloid and OTT platform, at the grand party hosted by Netflix. The 'networking' party, which was hosted by the OTT giant in Mumbai recently had some of the biggest names from Hindi cinema including Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, and many others in attendance, along with many prominent names of Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Along with the celebrated senior stars, some of the most promising names of Bollywood, including National award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife, actress Patralekhaa, popular stars Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khatter, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, and many others attended the Netflix networking party. Keerthy Suresh, who is one of the most sought-after stars of the South Indian film industry, also graced the party along with some of the renowned talents from Tamil cinema including Jawan director Atlee, and hitmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Not just this, industry’s popular actresses Karishma Tanna and Gauahar Khan were also snapped at the party as they slay the red-carpet look. Karishma was seen wearing a black and white striped short plunging neckline bodycon outfit. She looked drop-dead gorgeous as her wavy tresses flew over her face. Speaking about her makeup, the actress chose a high definition of makeup and smokey eyes. She kept minimal jewellery by wearing big golden hoops to complete her look and sported black heels.

Gauahar, on the other hand, was seen donning a maxi dress with a thigh slit. The mommy-to-be looked stunning as she kept her hair wide open and went for a minimal makeup. She accessorised her look with long earrings and carried a bright red clutch.

Check out their look here