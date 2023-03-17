Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera are happy fans as they meet iconic Rekha; PIC

Popular actress Karishma Tanna has been in the limelight for many years now. The diva starred in numerous shows and won the hearts of the audience with her acting prowess. Along with her talent, her gorgeous looks also became the talk of the town. Speaking about her personal life, Karishma tied the knot to businessman Varun Bangera in February 2022. The duo is often seen dishing out major couple goals and is known as the most adored couple in the showbiz world. Karishma and Varun recently attended a wedding and have shared several photos from the function.

Karishma and Varun meet Rekha:

Today, Karishma Tanna took to her social media handle and shared a picture with her husband, Varun Bangera, and actress Rekha. The couple is seen living their fan moment as they meet the iconic actress Rekha. Karishma looks stunning in a pink embellished saree, whereas Varun looks handsome in a suit. Rekha also looks gorgeous draped in a golden six-yard. Sharing this snap on her Instagram story, Karishma wrote, "Fan moment forever #rekhamaam."

Take a look at their PIC here-

About Karishma and Varun:

Karishma Tanna got married to her longtime boyfriend Varun Bangera tied the knot on 5th February 2022. They had an intimate wedding and had invited a few of their close friends and family members. The wedding functions included haldi, mehendi, and pheras, and there was also a reception party. Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony last year.

Karishma Tanna's career:

Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkusum, Naagin 3, Baal Veer, Viraasat, Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

The actress has also been a part of numerous films such as Grand Masti, Sanju among others. Karishma has also done several web shows such as Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabba, Guilty Minds, and more. She was last seen in the hit web series Hush Hush and essayed the role of Geeta Tehan in the show.

