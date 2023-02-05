Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera celebrate 1st marriage anniversary; Drop a VIDEO from their wedding

Karishma Tanna is one of the most talented and good-looking celebrities in the television industry. She has maintained an active social media presence and never fails to amuse her fans with her glamorous pictures. The actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Varun Bangera, on 5th February 2022. The duo had an intimate wedding and had invited a few of their close friends and family members. The wedding functions included haldi, mehendi, and pheras followed by a reception party. Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony in 2021. Fans can often see the duo shelling out major couple goals.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera complete 1 year of marital bliss today, 5th February 2022. On this occasion, the actress shared a beautiful video from their wedding on her Instagram handle and penned a caption wishing Varun on this special day. Karishma wrote, "One year down, forever to go Happy 1st to USLife has never been so beautiful as it has been this past year with you by my side. Love you baby."

Watch the video here-

Celebs reaction:

Wishing the couple on this occasion many celebs flooded Karishma's comment section with their beautiful wishes. Drashti Dhami wrote, "Happyyyyy anni love," Rashami Desai commented, "Congratulations kari many more to come" and many others dropped emoticons on Karishma's video.

Dalljiet Kaur penned a long comment on Karishma's video and wrote, "Living this day like it was yesterday. How time flies babyyyyy. Feels max five months. Like they say good times fly … I wish u manyyyyyyyyyy more years of happinesss and love and togetherness and romance and success and everything that u have everrrr dreamt of. I love you two to the moon n back."

Karishma Tanna's career:

Karishma Tanna has been a part of the TV world for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.