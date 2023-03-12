Karishma Tanna gives a sneak peek into her 'Peppy Sunday', looks mesmerizing as she flaunts her toned physique

Popular actress Karishma Tanna has been in the limelight for many years now. The diva starred in numerous shows and won the hearts of the audience with her acting prowess. Along with her talent, her gorgeous looks also became the talk of the town. She gained immense popularity and is now one of the top-rated actresses in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Karishma also keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts.

Karishma Tanna's new video:

Today, Karishma Tanna shared a new video on her social media handle with her fans. In this clip, the diva looks mesmerizing as she flaunts her toned physique in several stunning outfits. Her sheer beauty and toned physique is quite commendable. Sharing this clip on her Instagram handle, Karishma wrote, "Peppy Sunday." Fans have flooded her comment section and have dropped amazing compliments for her.

Watch the video here-

On the personal front, Karishma Tanna got married to her longtime boyfriend Varun Bangera tied the knot on 5th February 2022. They had an intimate wedding and had invited a few of their close friends and family members. The wedding functions included haldi, mehendi, and pheras, and there was also a reception party. Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony last year. She frequently offers a glimpse into their personal life and fans can often see the duo shelling out major couple goals. Either the two can be seen working out together in the gym, making fun reels, or spending quality time at exotic locations.

On the professional front, Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

