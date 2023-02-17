Karishma Tanna is a hot mess in blue monokini; PICS

Karishma Tanna is one of the most talented and good-looking celebrities in the television industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress has been a part of the entertainment sector for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma has maintained an active social media presence and never fails to amuse her fans with her glamorous pictures. She stays connected to her followers and updates them regarding her whereabouts.

Today, Karishma Tanna took to her social media handle and dropped a few jaw-dropping photos. In these pictures, the actress is seen donning a blue monokini and flaunting her toned physique as she poses by the pool. She is also seen donning her black sunglasses and looks mesmerizing as she poses for the camera. Sharing these snaps, Karishma captioned, "Bliss." Fans left no stone unturned and showered their immense love on her in the comment section.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Karishma and Varun's love story:

Karishma got married to her longtime boyfriend Varun Bangera tied the knot on 5th February 2022. They had an intimate wedding and had invited a few of their close friends and family members. The wedding functions included haldi, mehendi, and pheras, and there was also a reception party. Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony last year. She frequently offers a glimpse into their personal life and fans can often see the duo shelling out major couple goals. Either the two can be seen working out together in the gym, making fun reels, or spending quality time at exotic locations.

Karishma Tanna's career:

Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.