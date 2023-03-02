Karishma Tanna looks gorgeous in a plunging neckline outfit, fans shower praises; See PICS

Popular actress Karishma Tanna never skips a chance to treat her fans with her gorgeous snaps. The actress shares every detail about her personal and professional life with her followers and keeps them updated regarding her whereabouts. Her glamorous photos, workout videos, and interesting reels are quite engaging and amazing. Karishma enjoys a massive 7.3 million followers on her Instagram handle.

Karishma Tanna's new post:

Today, Karishma Tanna took the internet by storm as she dropped a few photos in a gorgeous outfit. Known for her stunning sartorial choices, Karishma hasn't failed to surprise her fans again. In her latest post, the actress is seen wearing a co-ord set consisting of a floral printed plunging neckline jacket and shorts. She looks breathtaking as she strikes captivating poses for the cameras. Her intense gaze, sheer beauty, and toned physique can easily melt hearts. She paired beige heels with her outfit and is seen sitting on a chair as she poses. Sharing these photos, Karishma captioned, "Say Hey." Fans have left no stones unturned to compliment her beauty.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Karishma and Varun's love story:

Karishma got married to her longtime boyfriend Varun Bangera tied the knot on 5th February 2022. They had an intimate wedding and had invited a few of their close friends and family members. The wedding functions included haldi, mehendi, and pheras, and there was also a reception party. Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony last year. She frequently offers a glimpse into their personal life and fans can often see the duo shelling out major couple goals. Either the two can be seen working out together in the gym, making fun reels, or spending quality time at exotic locations.

Karishma Tanna's career:

Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkusum, Naagin 3, Baal Veer, Viraasat, Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actress has also been a part of numerous films such as Grand Masti, Sanju among others. Karishma has also done several web shows such as Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabba, Guilty Minds, and more. She was last seen in the hit web series Hush Hush and essayed the role of Geeta Tehan in the show.

