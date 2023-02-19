Karishma Tanna oozes oomph as she poses in a stunning black and white outfit; See her jaw-dropping PICS

Karishma Tanna is one of the most talented and popular actresses in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following as well. She has been a part of numerous projects over the years and stunned audiences each time with her acting prowess. Her gorgeous looks and amazing sartorial choices have also been the talk of the town for a while now and her social media handle is proof of this statement. Karishma Tanna's new PICS:

Karishma Tanna, who has maintained an active social media presence never fails to stun fans with their amazing photos and videos. The actress recently took the internet by storm when she shares her stunning photos on her Instagram handle. In these pictures, Karishma is seen wearing a black and white striped short plunging neckline bodycon outfit. This dress comes with a front knot and full sleeves. She looks drop-dead gorgeous as her wavy tresses flow over her face. Speaking about her makeup, the actress chose a high definition of makeup and smokey eyes. She kept minimal jewelry by wearing big golden hoops to complete her look and sported black heels. Fans and friends have all praised her beauty and penned the best compliments for the actress.

Take a look at Karishma's PICS here-

On the personal front, Karishma Tanna got married to her longtime boyfriend Varun Bangera tied the knot on 5th February 2022. They had an intimate wedding and had invited a few of their close friends and family members. The wedding functions included haldi, mehendi, and pheras, and there was also a reception party. Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony last year. She frequently offers a glimpse into their personal life and fans can often see the duo shelling out major couple goals. Either the two can be seen working out together in the gym, making fun reels, or spending quality time at exotic locations. Karishma Tanna's career: Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

