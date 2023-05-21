Karishma Tanna reveals being out of work for 1 year after Sanju's success: I was in a depressing phase

Popular actress Karishma Tanna is one of the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment world. Over the years, the actress has been a part of numerous shows and won the hearts of the audience by showcasing her talent. In 2018, Karishma Tanna bagged a cameo role in Rajkumar Hirani's film Sanju which starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. For the uninformed, Karishma appeared as Pinky, the girlfriend of Sanju's best friend, who ends up having a fling with him. Though Karishma's cameo role was loved and appreciated by the critics, the actress recently revealed how she was out of work despite the film went on to become a blockbuster.

Karishma Tanna reveals being out of work after Sanju's success:

Karishma Tanna recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show and revealed how she had no work after Sanju. While talking to Siddharth, Karishma shared, "I don't know what went wrong. Though it was a cameo role, I thought this film will help me to move forward. In fact, I did not get any response. The kind of projects I was expecting, I didn't get that. For almost 1 year, I was not working." The actress said she was unable to understand what went wrong with her career as film critics had her mentioned as a ‘promising’ actor.

Further, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame added, "I had a lot of expectations from the industry that I will get work now. I don't know, sometimes you get into the dark hole, and think what does life want? What do I do more to showcase my acting? Woh bohot hi mai depressed phase me chali gayi thi (I was in a depressed phase). I thought my life is just colorless. I didn't know what to do with my career. I was messaging people, saying ‘Have you seen Sanju? Did you like my acting?’ My mom is the only one with me. I didn't feel like telling her because she would be stressed. My mom is sensitive. My friends wouldn't understand because none are from the industry.”

Karishma also said that she got surrounded by negative thoughts at that time. She revealed, “I self-motivated myself. Only I know how I have pulled up myself from that phase." Karishma said she relied on Instagram ads and other things until OTT opportunities came to her.

On the professional front, Karishma Tanna will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's Scoop, releasing on Netflix.

