Karishma Tanna's chic looks in the latest post makes her fans go crazy

Actress Karishma Tanna is one of the popular actresses, who has been a part of the industry for more than a decade now. She has won millions of hearts with her amazing acting skills and personality. She has a huge fan following and her followers adore her to the core. Karishma is quite active on social media and keeps updating her fans with her personal and professional life.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to post her stunning pics which made her fans go crazy.

Karishma is seen wearing a black formal suit with a pair of golden earrings. Her hair was tied in a bun and red hot lipstick donned her lips. She is seen wearing beige colour stilettoes that give her an absolutely head-turning look.

"I look at you looking at me", the post read."Kudrat ka ek haseen Karishma, Desi Kendall Jenner n hotter, Looking gorgeous", fans started to comment as soon as the pic was posted.

Another fan commented," You are looking so beautiful."

About Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna has been a part of the industry for a long time and has appeared in several shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagin 3, and many more.

She has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 where she became the winner.

Karishma is married to Varun Bangera. The couple tied the knot in February 2022 and the wedding was attended by their close friend and family members.

