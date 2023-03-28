Karishma Tanna's desi avatar takes the internet by storm; See pic

Karishma Tanna is one of the most prominent names in the entertainment industry for a long time now. She has been part of several projects and over the years she has won millions of hearts with her amazing acting skills. This gorgeous actress is not only good at acting but also has a great fashion sense, which adds to her popularity day by day. She keeps updating her stunning pics and video on her social media handles making her fans check her social media regularly.

Recently, the actress took to social media to post her new pic where she can be seen in a desi avatar.

In her latest post, Karishma is seen wearing a beautiful white salwar suit and dupatta along with oxidized jewellery to match the outfit. This desi avatar indicates that she can look stunning not just in western outfits but can also slay in Indian clothes.

"That Indian feeling", the post read

"Looking so beautiful, U r mine Fav, When I see you I remember a line by akshay kumar:- kya maal Hai yaar," comments showered on the post as soon as it went viral.

Another fan wrote, "You are a most beautiful and humble person in this world really I m ur very big fan".

About Karishma Tanna's career

Karishma has been part of TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Qayamat Ki Raat, and Naagin 3. She has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, where she became the winner of the season. She has also acted in Bollywood films like Dosti: Friends Forever, Sanju, and Grand Masti.

Speaking about her personal life, Tanna married Varun Bangera in February 2022 in an intimate affair that was attended by close family members and friends.

