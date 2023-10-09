Karishma Tanna's working off that deadly combination of monochrome, boots and sunglasses

Popular television actress Karishma Tanna has been part of the television industry since the 2000s. The actress has aced many roles and was also part of Bigg Boss 8. She has gained immense popularity among fans and appeared in numerous shows and movies like Sanju. Being a fan favorite, the actress keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts on her social media. With her OTT series Scoop, the actress aced yet another milestone in her career. Recently the actress shared her OOTD on her social media, ticking all the right points in fashion.

Karishma Tanna adorns a sleek monochromatic saree with a no-makeup look

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress shared a series of images on her social media platform. She adorned a monochromatic saree with a sleek hairdo and minimal jewelry. The actress strutted in style wearing chic black boots as well. With a no-make-up look, the actress completed the whole look with long earrings, a brown belt, sunnies and a bindi to give those Indian traditional vibes.

In one of the images, she was seen wearing a simple black coat as well. The actress was styled by Sukriti Grover, who has been styling many celebrity personalities.

Take a glance!

On the personal front, Karishma Tanna got married to her longtime boyfriend Varun Bangera tied the knot on 5th February 2022. They had an intimate wedding and had invited a few of their close friends and family members. She frequently offers a glimpse into their personal life and fans can often see the duo shelling out major couple goals. Either the two can be seen working out together in the gym, making fun reels, or spending quality time at exotic locations.

On the professional front, Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

