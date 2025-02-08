Karisma Kapoor revives Sapna’s Hum Saath Saath Hain look on Indian Idol 15, fans get nostalgic; WATCH
Karisma Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 15. She will recreate her look from Hum Saath Saath Hain.
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor took fans on a nostalgic ride as she recreated her iconic Hum Saath Saath Hain look on the sets of Indian Idol 15. She took to social media to upload glimpses of it from the show. Fans of the actress are delighted to see her dressed as Sapna.
On February 8, Karisma Kapoor uploaded the post on Instagram. Dressed in a yellow cotton skirt, red blouse, and yellow dupatta—just like her character Sapna from the 1999 family drama—Karisma lit up the stage with her graceful dance on Mhare Hiwda Mein Nache Mor. The moment instantly transported fans back to the beloved film, where her lively character and charming dance moves became unforgettable.
Check out Karisma Kapoor’s post below:
In the caption accompanying the post, Karisma expressed her joy at reliving the iconic role. The video is uploaded with the caption, “Sapna mode on, especially for #IndianIdol and Sooraj ji. Watch this Sunday at 8.30pm on @sonytvofficial #HumSaathSaathHain.”
The special episode of Indian Idol 15 was dedicated to celebrating the greatest hits of Rajshri films, with director Sooraj Barjatya and actor Mohnish Bahl also present. The trio shared memories from their time working on Hum Saath Saath Hain, making the evening even more special for fans of classic Bollywood cinema.
Fans flooded the comments section with love, calling her performance “timeless” and “magical.” A few complimented her, calling her a “childhood crush” and “evergreen beauty”. One user wrote, “You’re not just wearing that look; you’re owning it! Your beauty shines through every detail—keep being your fabulous self.”
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar commented “Queen” under Lolo’s post.
The Bollywood film Hum Saath Saath Hain featured a stellar cast, namely, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Mohnish Bahl, Karisma Kapoor, and Tabu.
Indian Idol 15 airs every weekend at 8:30 pm, and the show is judged by Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vishal Dadlani. It is hosted by Aditya Narayan.
