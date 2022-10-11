Karwa Chauth 2022: Divyanka Tripathi to Disha Parmar; TV actresses who celebrate with proper customs

The festival of Karwa Chauth is celebrated with great ferver in India, In this, married women and bride-to-be get dressed in their traditional outfits and observe a day-long fast for the long life of their husbands. It is one of the most important fasts and celebrations in the Hindu culture. From common people to celebrities, all married women celebrated the day with enthusiasm and faith. Celebrities from both film and television industries share lovely posts for their partners on social media and also wish their fans on the special day.

Talking about the literal meaning of Karwa Chauth, it means offering ‘Argya’ to the moon using an earthen pot known as Karwa on the Chaturthi of the Karthika month. The festival falls on the fourth day of the dark fortnight in the Kartika month every year. Though the origin of this festival is still very hazy, there are various anecdotes associated with it.

Why do We Celebrate Karwa Chauth?

The festival of Karwa Chauth holds the utmost importance in the Hindu culture. The prominence of this festival can be widely observed in most parts of our country. The Niraja Vrat or the Karva Chauth is a one-day festival where married Hindu women observe fasts for the health and safety of their husbands. It is a very special kind of fast in which the women do not eat of drink anything from sunrise to sunset. The fast is broken with the moon rising after a pooja is done by the wives for their husbands.

How is the Karwa Chauth fast done?

It begins with a small early morning prayer and is usually followed by “Sargi” - a food platter containing dry fruits, parathas, curry and coconut water. Women consume Sargi after their baths as it is believed to be a healthy meal that allows them to prepare for the day’s fasting. It keeps them energetic and allows them to stay without food or water for the entire day.

Later in the evening, the women perform puja for their husbands before the moon sighting. After this, the women see the rising moon through a sieve and then catch a glimpse of their husbands through the same sieve. It is also believed that when a wife looks at her husband through a sieve, all negative emotions are filtered through it. Then the husband breaks his wife’s fast by giving her water.

What preparations are done by women on Karwa Chauth?

For the celebrations of Karwa Chauth, the married women wear a red saree or beautiful lehangas, and accessories with traditional jewellery. They do all the solah sringaar of a married woman. They also decorate the temple and prepare the thali for the pooja.

TV celebrities who celebrate Karwa Chauth

There are numerous TV actresses who celebrate the day with all the customs. Divyanka Tripathi, Charu Asopa, Kamya Panjabi, Dipika Singh, and Rubina Dilaik were among many actresses who celebrated the day with joy and enthusiasm every year. Disha Parmar has worn a beautiful red and golden saree with a printed blouse. Rubina Dilaik had celebrated the day in her hometown and she had sported a floral outfit for the day. Actress Charu Asopa wore a beautiful traditional yellow coloured lehenga with a foil print on it. Kamya Panjabi also shared a picture with her husband on Karwa Chauth. She wore a bright red kurta skirt set and had also applied Mehandi.

Also read- Karwa Chauth: 15 Bollywood movies that celebrate this fasting festival in unique ways