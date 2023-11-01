Karwa Chauth 2023: Pankhuri Awasthy, Shraddha Arya, and others kickstart festivities with mehendi

Television actresses such as Pankhuri Awasthy, Kishwer Merchantt, Rupali Ganguly, and Shraddha Arya have enthusiastically shared their Karwa Chauth preparations on social media with fans. This year, the popular festival is celebrated on 1st November. Read along to check out how your favorite celebrities are busy preparing for the festival.

Pankhuri Awasthy, Shraddha Arya, and others flaunt their Karwa Chauth mehendi

One of the most cherished traditions associated with Karwa Chauth is the application of intricate mehendi designs on the palms and feet of married women. Pankhuri Awasthy, Kishwer Merchantt, Rupali Ganguly, and Shraddha Arya have enthusiastically shared their mehendi adorned hands and feet on their social media profiles.

Check out Karwa Chauth preparations here:

In addition to mehendi application, some celebrities chose to spend the evening before Karwa Chauth in the company of their girlfriends, enjoying delicious meals before the day-long fast. Shraddha Arya shared glimpses of her evening with her girfriends.

They decked up in gorgeous ethnic wear and gorged on food. She uploaded a funny video on her official social media handle showing the reality of the festival.

Check out Shraddha Arya’s video here:

Rupali Ganguly also uploaded a photo of dry fruits and other snacks and wished her fans on the auspicious occasion. In her next post, she shared a picture of her bangles showcasing the traditional wear.

New mom Pankhuri Awasthy uploaded photos with her husband Gautam Rode to wish her fans. She also uploaded glimpses of her evening spent with her husband.

Kishwerr Merchant also uploaded a video of her mehendi design and wrote, "Mehndi rach gayi hai."

About Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth, celebrated predominantly in the northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, is a day when married women fast from dawn until moonrise to pray for their husbands' long and prosperous lives.

They observe a nirjala vrat, refraining from consuming food or water throughout the day. The day is marked by various rituals and offerings to deities. After observing moonrise, they break their fast by consuming food and water, usually given by their husbands.

