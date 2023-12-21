Kasamh Se stars Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai reunite after long time; nostalgic fans REACT

When counting evergreen and classic television shows, Kasamh Se will definitely appear on the list. And with this name, you might have already slipped into nostalgia. Well, you might feel even more nostalgic as Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai reunited, giving us the same vibes. The Kasamh Se stars treated the fans to their delightful snap that Ram Kapoor shared on social media. Have a look.

Ram Kapoor calls Prachi Desai 'little baby girl'

Mr. Jai Walia and Bani from Kasamh Se finally have an adorable reunion and fans are excited to see them back. It would not be wrong to say that it was one of the most awaited meetups that fans were eagerly waiting for. Dropping a heartwarming snap with Prachi Desai, Ram Kapoor writes, "Look who I ran into at boojee cafe this evening… @prachidesai still looking like the little baby girl I knew 18 years ago… hope you never grow up my darling !!"

Here's what Ram Kapoor shared:

Further, sharing the same snap on her social media handle, Prachi Desai pens, "And that kids, is HOW I MET MR. WALIA!!!! @iamramkapoor 2000’s kids IYKYK."

Look at the post here:

Ekta Kapoor, Pooja Gor reacts to the post

After Prachi Desai shared a sweet snap with Ram Kapoor, fans could not resist pouring out their love in the comment section. In fact, renowned producer Ekta Kapoor also reacted to the photo and wrote, "Omgeeeeeeeeeeeeee," as if she were also surprised to see the Kasamh Se actors together after a long time. Further, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actress Pooja Gor expressed her admiration for Prachi's character in the show and commented, "Baani forever."

Speaking of the fans' reactions, one of them mentioned, "Wow mam ..remembering the show called "Kasam se "that i used to watch along with my family in my childhood.. feeling nostalgic." Another comment read, "Always favourite couple on Zee tv Bani and mr Walia." Showcasing love for their show, a user penned, "One of my favourite shows.. pura childhood iss show ke sath raha best memories."

Have a look at some comments:

About Kasamh Se

Hailing from the creative mind of Ekta Kapoor, Kasamh Se aired on ZEE TV for about three years. It starred Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai as Jai Walia and Bani Dixit, respectively. It also featured Roshni Chopra, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Ronit Roy. The show's plot revolves around three sisters, Bani, Piya, and Rano.

Ram Kapoor's work in the industry

Ram Kapoor is one of the most popular stars in the industry. He has not only impressed audiences with his acting chops in the TV world but has also worked in Bollywood films. He gained mainstream recognition owing to his performance in Kasamh Se opposite Prachi Desai.

Later, the actor received a major breakthrough through his portrayal of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Besides this, the actor has appeared in films like Humshakals. Recently, Ram played prominent roles in A Suitable Boy and Jubilee.

Prachi Desai's work front

Following her prosperous television career in the television industry, Prachi Desai ventured into Bollywood and made her debut in 2008 with Rock On!! The actress went on to star in numerous films, including Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Bol Bachchan, and Azhar. Last year, she was seen alongside Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte in a psychological thriller film, Forensic: The Truth Lies Within.

