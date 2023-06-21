Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Cezanne Khan’s alleged wife Aisha Pirani files FIR against him; Read Details

Trigger Warning

Content Warning: This article contains references to domestic violence.

Actor Cezanne Khan is best known for his role off Anurag Basu in one of the longest-running television soaps, Kasautii Zindagi Kay opposite Shweta Tiwari. The actor has also featured in lead roles in some popular TV dramas, including Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Seeta Aur Geeta, among others. In recent times, he was seen in Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan. Now, the good-looking actor has landed in trouble after a woman named Aisha Pirani filed an FIR (First Information Report) against him.

FIR against Cezanne Khan

A woman named Aisha Pirani filed an FIR against the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor on grounds of domestic violence. She lives in the United States and claims to be his wife. Speaking to ETimes, the woman shared, "On June 7th, I filed the FIR. I live in the US. He lives in India and I had to come here. He would send me texts and I think he got married to his girlfriend. They would sent me dirty voice notes, torture me, I have sent it to the police station."

Aisha Pirani accuses Cezanne Khan of cheating

In February 2022, it was reported that Cezanne Khan was ready to tie the knot to his long-time girlfriend Afsheen. However, Aisha Pirani claims that she is married to Cezanne Khana according to Muslim Law. She told ETimes, "I am still in a 'nikaah' with him. He told me his mother wanted him to marry a younger girl. He is 50 and so am I. So that time he hid our marriage. He made me sign divorce papers fraudulently, which I did. But I am a Muslim lady and by Muslim law, I am still married. I want the recovery of the money that I spent on him and the compensation for what I have been through mentally because of him. I want to get married and legally I want 'khulanama' as per Muslim law."

The woman also accused the actor of cheating and said, "He has cheated me and used me for obtaining the US Green Card. I have spent all my money on him. He has lived off of me from 2013-2016. I was working and he was sitting at home. He spent from my credit card and I have proof of all the bills. I had ignored it because I am not a bad woman. He never apologized to me."

