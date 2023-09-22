Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Bose Roy reunite to ‘recreate the magic’; Fans can’t keep calm

Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Bose Roy, two beloved stars etched their names in the hearts of millions with their iconic roles in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The popular TV show, which aired on Star Plus remains a cherished memory for fans due to its gripping storyline, memorable characters, and stellar performances. Ekta Kapoor's classic show became a cult favorite and still continues to be a much talked about show. Recently, Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwari reunited to recreate the magic once again for their fans and followers.

Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwari reunite

Ronit Roy, known for his portrayal of the enigmatic Mr. Bajaj, took to social media to share a glimpse of their reunion. He posted a series of black-and-white photos featuring himself and Shweta Tiwari, who played the iconic character Prerna. The photos exuded a vintage charm and hinted at something exciting in the works. In the first photo, the two actors are captured in a serene moment, resting their foreheads close together and looking down. The second photo captures a lighter moment as Shweta and Ronit share a hearty laugh, reminding fans of the warmth they brought to their roles. The third photo is a soulful capture of the actors looking deeply into each other's eyes. Accompanying the captivating photos was a cryptic caption that read, "Recreating the Magic! #shwetatiwari #ronitroy Watch this space! Dropping something soon." The post left fans buzzing with excitement and speculation, as they eagerly anticipated what this reunion might entail.

Check out Ronit Roy and Shweta Tiwari's post here:

Reaction of netizens to Ronit Roy's post

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, with its timeless love story and powerful characters, holds a special place in the hearts of the viewers of Indian television. As the news of their reunion spread across social media, fans couldn't contain their happiness. Many took to the comments section to express their delight and anticipation, with some even speculating whether the two actors might be coming together for another television serial. The mere possibility of Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Roy working together once again sent waves of excitement through the hearts of fans who have missed seeing their favorite on-screen characters. One user wrote, "wait! what? this Duo sparks. childhood memories. Got to tell everyone here that my mother nearly smashed our TV back then cause I was so obsessed and drooled over Kasauti instead of studying for my board exam good old days." Another wrote, "Mujhe attack Aa Rhaa. itni khishi kabhi nahi huyeee."

Check out some of the comments here:

