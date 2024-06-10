Urvashi Dholakia, best known for her role as Komolika in the TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay enjoys a massive fan following. She is also known for her impeccable fashion choices and timeless beauty. The actress continues to entertain the audience with her role in Pushpa Impossible.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Urvashi emphasized that despite being primarily recognized as Komolika, it's a misconception to assume she's limited to that role alone.

Urvashi Dholakia opens up about breaking stereotypes

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress said, “Where is the creativity of the producers and creative directors when they can’t think of me beyond that one role?” She added that this stereotyping has led to minimal recognition of her recent work over the past several years despite doing a wide range of roles. This is sort of a regret for her as well.

She mentioned that she keeps appearing and disappearing because she's waiting for more exciting opportunities. Doing the same thing repeatedly bores her, especially since she's been typecast so often. Urvashi Dholakia further stated, “It’s like saying Rekha ne Umraao Jaan kia toh bas that is it, that is the peak of everything. No, it doesn’t stop there!”

Discussing the challenges of breaking away from her Komolika image, she expressed gratitude for the continued popularity of Komolika memes and reels. She feels humbled that people still keep her character alive in today's era. She stated, “But, at the same time, I also want to be recognized for other roles that I have done.”

Urvashi Dholakia won't do negative roles on TV

Urvashi Dholakia hopes audiences will accept her in different roles. She's glad for the chance to play a positive character and feels it's a good start. Being called by her character's name, Devi Singh Shikhavat feels like progress. She's keen on doing more such roles but won't do negative ones on TV.

The Pushpa Impossible actress also said, “There’s nothing more for me as an actor when it comes to playing a negative role now. Even if I take up one character, people will start comparing it with Komolika.”

When asked about her interest in the digital medium, Dholakia mentioned that she is held back due to limited opportunities. The actress felt disheartened last year when she was labeled as an overexposed TV personality. Urvashi questioned, “Which OTT platform has a show which does not have a TV face?’ So, why would you tell me that? Everyone is there then why I am I being treated differently?”

More about Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia gained widespread recognition for her iconic portrayal of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Showcasing her versatility, she won Bigg Boss 6 and later appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

