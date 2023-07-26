Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Erica Fernandes reveals being dyslexic; says she has problems reading even now

Erica Fernandes, a well-known Indian television actress recently disclosed a traumatic illness from her childhood. The actress revealed the shocking news in a recent podcast. When the host asked Erica about her childhood and whether she was good in her studies, she revealed being dyslexic.

Dyslexia is a learning disability in reading that majorly affects childrens. People with dyslexia have trouble with spelling, reading and writing.

Erica Fernandez discloses difficulties she faced being dyslexic

Erica revealed being dyslexic and mentioned it is not easy. The actress shared how because of this condition, text appears to "dance" on the page for her. She also recalled her childhood and how dyslexia made studying difficult for her.

While speaking with Mashable Middle East, Erica said, “I am dyslexic. Everything that was on the board used to dance. It’s still now. Sometimes, when I look at words, I feel like it will spell right but I keep wondering that it doesn’t look right. There’s something wrong about this.”

She added, “I am a virtual learner. I observe a lot. That’s the reason why I don’t read much. But I can hear and watch something and learn. I was not into studies a lot. I used to sit 1-2 days before the exam and that’s when I used to study.”

Erica Fernandes’ success

Erica Fernandes is famously known for portraying the main lead, Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She also won the title of Female Actor Of The Year in 2016 and 2018.

Currently, Erica has relocated to Dubai and occasionally visits India for work. It was only recently that the actress opened up about shifting to Dubai. Fernandes mentioned she would continue to travel to India for work.

Work-wise, the actress is hosting Emirates Draw, a game show in Dubai. Fernandes also recently featured in an Amazon Mini TV horror film The Haunting and played the character of Moushmi.

Speaking about Erica’s success and achievements, she not only manages being an actress, she is now handling her own fully- fledged production house and event management company in Dubai. Times are looking good for Erica and she is reaching new heights.

