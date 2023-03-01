Kashmera Shah hits back at trolls for mocking her on kissing husband Krushna Abhishek publically, Read Here

Popular comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek and his wife actress Kashmera Shah have been together for a long time now and are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. The couple attends several events and parties together. Recently, they were spotted attending the Salman Khan hosted get-together party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants and made headlines for Kashmera’s PDA stunt with her husband.

The couple posed together for the paparazzi after stepping out of the car and after Krushna walked in Kashmera continued posing. When Krushna tried to pull her away, she grabbed his face in her palms and kissed him twice. Seconds after this, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary walks out and Kashmera plants a kiss on her cheek. The three of them then happily posed for the camera. However, many netizens trolled Kashmera for her PDA and called it a publicity stunt. Some also thought that she was drunk as Kashmera was too candid in front of the camera. Netizens commented, “Nasha jyada ho gya kashmera ko,” “she looks wasted” and “thoda kaam pi leti”. A few netizens also commented that Kashmera can do anything for publicity.