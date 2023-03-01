Kashmera Shah hits back at trolls for mocking her on kissing husband Krushna Abhishek publically, Read Here
A video has surfaced on the internet that shows Kashmera Shah kissing husband Krushna Abhishek in front of the camera. Netizens trolled her for this stunt.
Popular comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek and his wife actress Kashmera Shah have been together for a long time now and are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. The couple attends several events and parties together. Recently, they were spotted attending the Salman Khan hosted get-together party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants and made headlines for Kashmera’s PDA stunt with her husband.
The couple posed together for the paparazzi after stepping out of the car and after Krushna walked in Kashmera continued posing. When Krushna tried to pull her away, she grabbed his face in her palms and kissed him twice. Seconds after this, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary walks out and Kashmera plants a kiss on her cheek. The three of them then happily posed for the camera. However, many netizens trolled Kashmera for her PDA and called it a publicity stunt. Some also thought that she was drunk as Kashmera was too candid in front of the camera. Netizens commented, “Nasha jyada ho gya kashmera ko,” “she looks wasted” and “thoda kaam pi leti”. A few netizens also commented that Kashmera can do anything for publicity.
Kashmera was jetlagged, not drunk
However, Kashmera brushed the rumors aside and clarified to the Times of India, “Yes, I am aware that people assumed I was drunk and thus unable to stand properly. The truth was that I was jetlagged. I'd just returned from Los Angeles, arrived home, and then went to the party, so I was exhausted. I did have a glass of wine, so I'm not sure if that made me tipsy. Yes I was pulling my husband towards me and indulging in PDA because I had not met him for a long time. I had been missing him for almost three weeks. I was desperate for PDA, which is why I publicly kissed Krushna at the party." Kashmera also added that she was missing her kids and they intend to take a family vacation to LA soon.
About Krushna and Kashmera
Krushna and Kashmera met each other while shooting for Aur Pappu Paas Ho Gaya. They dated for six years before getting secretly married in 2013. They participated in TV reality shows like Nach Baliye 3, and Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yaar.
ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in a peach short dress and fans are obsessed; Take a look
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more