Kashmera Shah kisses her husband Krushna Abhishek in front of paparazzi

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are one of the popular couples in the entertainment industry who has been together for a long time. Both of them have made appearances on numerous TV shows together. The couple tied the knot in 2013. However, they became the talk of the town after Kashmera made a bold move in front of the media. Recently, they attended a get-together party hosted by actor Salman Khan for the Bigg Boss 16 contestants.

Kashmera was spotted wearing a black and white shirt along with a black skirt and a pair of red heels while Krushna was in a black shirt and trousers. Kashmera seemed to be in a really good mood as she kept posing for the paparazzi. However, her husband tried to pull her away from the media but she held his face in her palms and kissed him.

The video soon went viral on social media like fire as the fans were left astonished by seeing Kashmera's act.

About Krushna and Kashmera's career

Krushna started off his career with the Hindi film Yeh Kaisi Mohabbat Hai in 2002. He has been part of several films like Hum Tum Aur Mother in 2005, Jahan Jaaeyega Hamen Paaeyega in 2007, and Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya in 2007.

He was seen in several seasons of stand-up comedy show, Comedy Circus, including, Comedy Circus 2 in 2008, and Comedy Circus 3 in 2009, where he was a wild card entry.

Kashmera made her Bollywood debut in 1996 in Yes Boss along with Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Aditya Pancholi. She has been part of several Bollywood films like Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, and Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya.

Krushna and Kashmera

Krushna and Kashmera met each other on the sets of Aur Pappu Paas Ho Gaya and fell in love. After dating each other for 6 six, the couple tied the knot in 2013. Together, they have appeared in reality shows like Nach Baliye Season 3 in 2007, and Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yaar in 2008. The couple is blessed with 2 children.