Katha Ankahee gearing up for 8-months leap; Viaan to land in jail post separation from Katha

Kathaa Ankahee has intrigued the audience with its stellar star cast and gripping storyline. The show has garnered a positive response with its unexpected twists and turns in the plot. Now, as per the latest development, Katha Ankahee is set to push its story by 8 months. The post leap track will surely make the ardent fans all the way more excited.

Katha Ankahee gearing up for a short leap

According to an ETimes report, the main characters of Katha Ankahee, Adnan Khan aka Viaan and Aditi Dev Sharma aka Katha will get separated. Furthermore, Viaan will be imprisoned after parting ways with Katha.

A source close to the show has confirmed, “Yes, the leap is happening but not generational one or so, just a quick leap of 8 months. It will surely break fans’ hearts but Viaan and Katha will have separation and the shocking part is that Viaan will be in jail. Why and how he reached there is what fans need to watch out for post leap

The latest development in Katha Ankahee, where Viaan and Katha’s marriage is canceled, has already left fans pondering whether the central characters would ever reunite. Now, this new storyline of their separation will undoubtedly compound their concerns.

Take a look at Aditi Dev Sharma’s recent Instagram post

Adnan Khan revealed what made Katha Ankahee stand out

In an earlier interaction with Etimes, actor Adnan Khan talked about his journey on Katha Ankahee and revealed the selling point of his hit show. He had called his time on the show ‘nothing short of crazy’. Adnan had stated that just like the audience, the twists and turns in the show were surprising for him too. He said that he lived the same journey on the show as its fans.

Opening up on what made Katha Ankahee work, Adnan Khan said that writing, direction, cinematography and performances on the show made it sell. He attributed the success of his show to ‘team work’. Adnan hailed the camera team for giving the actors beautiful frames.

About Katha Ankahee

Katha Ankahee is the official Hindi adaptation of the Turkish drama series One Thousand And One Nights which was inspired by Arabian Nights. It stars Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma in lead roles. The show which revolves around a single mother and widower Katha Singh and high profile architect Viaan Raghuvanshi streams digitally on SonyLIV.

