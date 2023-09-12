Katha Ankahee promo teases exciting upcoming twist

The popular television show Katha Ankahee has amassed a huge fanbase. Apart from the saas-bahu drama, this show trends on social media with #Kaviaan. The current track of the story is going quite smoothly but the upcoming episodes will keep you at the edge of your seats. The show will have a major twist that will either make or break Katha and Viaan's love story. The plot's trajectory showcased a lot of ups and downs which helped the viewers witness the protagonists go from enemies to lovers. In the upcoming episodes, Kathaa and Viaan are about to tie the knot, however, people around them are trying to separate them relentlessly.

Will Kathaa and Viaan's love story come to an end?

This week the love of Kathaa and Viaan will be put to an ultimate test. The promo indicated that Ehsan was talking to Viaan's masi when she suddenly popped a question about Aarav's cancer. She pondered the improbable scenario of a mother amassing one crore rupees seemingly out of nowhere while her in-laws were still alive.

Meanwhile, Ehsan called Viaan, wondering if he had transferred one crore from the company's account to assist Kathaa with her child's medical expenses. The question loomed: Would Viaan admit to exchanging the money for a one-night encounter?

Kathaa Ankahee Story Till Now

The current storyline revolves around Kathaa, a dedicated mother who tirelessly juggles her daily chores and a job at EarthCon, an architectural company that sells houses, alongside her part-time role as a yoga instructor. Despite her relentless efforts to provide for her son Aarav, his battle with Leukemia intensifies, and the urgent need for a life-saving bone marrow transplant becomes their paramount concern for his survival.

After asking for help from her in-laws who have disowned her, Kathaa is helpless and asks for one crore from her cold-hearted boss Viaan Raghuwanshi who thinks women are only after a man for his money. He offers her a good amount in exchange for a one-night stand. She is unwilling to do that and cures her son. Later Viaan and Kathaa come closer to each other knowing that both have some issues that are now solved.

In the current track, Kathaa is about to get married to Viaan but Viaan's mother is trying hard to keep them away from one another. Will she succeed? Will their secret come out in the open?