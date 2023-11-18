Kathaa Ankahee 250 episodes: Aditi Dev Sharma-Adnan Khan, and more celebrate milestone; show ends soon

Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan impressed the viewers with their performances and chemistry in Kathaa Ankahee and now the show is slated to go off-air soon. Viaan and Kathaa's story touched many hearts and the fans are quite upset with the show bidding adieu.

Recently, the show completed 250 episodes and the cast and crew enjoyed the milestone by celebrating the same by cutting cakes on the sets of the show.

The cast of Kathaa Ankahee celebrates a milestone

Kathaa Ankahee is all set to bid adieu to the viewers, however, this didn't bog them down to celebrate the completion of 250 episodes. In the era when TV shows do not last even for three months, Kathaa Ankahee managed to entertain the viewers for a considerably long period and the actors celebrated 250 episode milestone on the sets.

Actors like Aditi Dev Sharma, Adnan Khan, Samar Virmani, and Manish Raisinghani celebrated the event with a lot of zeal on the sets of the show.

Take a look at the recent promo of the show shared by Adnan Khan

Aditi Dev Sharma who plays the character of Kathaa in the show, took to social media and expressed gratitude for all the love that the fans have showered on them. She shared a few memorable pictures from the show as well. She wrote, "Thank you for all the love guys. Thank you for making us feel so special. We all are gonna be LIVE today at 7:30 pm. See you."

Take a look at the Instagram stories by Aditi Dev Sharma:

About Kathaa Ankahee

Kathaa Ankahee is an Indian adaption of the Turkish drama 1001 Nights. The show exhausted the content from the project and decided to carry forward the show with a fresh story post eight months leap.

Post leap, Manish Raisinghan entered the show as Doctor Raghav who also is Kathaa's new love interest.

Fans trend 'Extend Kathaa Ankahee'; Adnan Khan responds

Disappointed with the off-air news, the fans of the show took to Twitter (now X) and trended 'Extend Kathaa Ankahee'. Adnan Khan who plays the character of Viaan in the show expressed gratitude to fans in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

He said, "Well, it was very overwhelming to see the response of fans and them trending 'Extend Kathaa Ankahee'. It only goes to prove the love of the fans for the show and it also instills the belief that we're successfully able to connect with the audiences. I feel a lot of gratitude for all the love that the fans have showered on the show."

