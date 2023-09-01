Kathaa Ankahee: Aditi Dev Sharma opens up about her character's journey to rediscovering love

The romantic drama Katha Ankahee is currently trending everywhere. The show has left a strong impact on the audience with its unusual take on love and the exceptional performances of the star cast. A remake of the blockbuster Turkish drama One Hundred Nights, the show stars Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan in the powerful roles of Katha and Viaan. While the audience is pouring their love on the show, the lead actress Aditi Dev Sharma who plays the role of Katha opened up on the show and discussed on the new phase of love in a person’s life.

Aditi Dev Sharma opens up on a second chance in love on Katha Ankahee

In a recent interview with Telly chakkar Aditi Sharma aka Katha Singh of Katha Ankahee opened up about the new phase of love portrayed on the show as she said, “We have two humans coming together in the name love which is definitely not an easy thing. These two individuals come from different backgrounds and possess different ideas and perspectives on life. So in Katha’s case, the challenges she is facing in this new beginning are further amplified as it was not at all easy for her to fall in love again. While talking about Viaan he is very benevolent and his courteous gestures have built that trust in her heart which finally compelled her to accept him in her life.”

Take a look at Katha-Viaan's moments from the show

The 38-year-old actress further added on the show’s upcoming track, “Katha truly believes that love becomes even more exceptional especially when one person is still healing from the pain of losing their first love forever. Now she is truly committed to having a future with Viaan and now the couple are planning to begin their happily ever after. However, as they are planning their future together we will see Katha battling her inner doubts which will be created by Viaan’s art Maya. She will start such conversations which will end up instigating misunderstandings between the new couple.”

More about Katha Ankahee

Katha Ankahee follows the journey of a single mother and widower Katha Singh and a successful architect Viaan Raghuvanshi. In a bid test to her loyalty, Viaan ends up demanding a one-night stand with Katha in exchange for lending money. After learning the real reason behind Katha’s need for money, he ends up regretting his behavior which leads to a beautiful journey of a man’s repentance leading to a blossoming romance between the two.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see the wedding celebrations of Katha and Viaan while Maya and Teji plan to dig up the secret of their dark night to separate them forever. The show airs on weekdays at 8:30 p.m. on Sony TV.

