Kathaa Ankahee: Major roadblock to occur in Kathaa and Viaan's wedding; will they get married?

Kathaa Ankahee is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show has kept the fans on the edge of their seats with interesting twists and turns. Ardent fans of the show can not wait for Kathaa and Viaan's marriage. After facing a lot of troubles, finally, Kathaa and Viaan's wedding day is near. However, there will be a major twist in the show which is set to leave the dynamics changed.

Kathaa and Viaan's marriage to face roadblocks

In the upcoming episodes of Kathaa Ankahee, the viewers will witness Maaya, Teji, and Reet trying to ruin Kathaa and Viaan's wedding. They've learned about Viaan paying Kathaa 1 crore rupees to spend a night with him. Kathaa had her son's major surgery and thus accepted the offer. They kept the deal under wraps and now when they're happily in love and all set to get married, Maaya and Reet have learned about the big secret and are wanting to expose the truth in front of everyone. As per the new promo of the show, Kathaa and Viaan dresses up as bride and groom and are set to marry each other while Maaya conspires to unleash the dark secret about them amidst the wedding ceremony.

Have a look at the promo:

About Kathaa Ankahee

Kathaa Ankahee is an adaption of the Turkish drama 1001 Nights. The show features Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma in lead roles. The appealing narrative of the show has driven a lot of audiences' attention. The serial is a repentance love story of Kathaa and Viaan's irreversible mistake, creating a rift between them but also keeping them bound by love. The viewers witness how love can flourish in the darkest moments.

Adnan Khan's journey so far

Adnan Khan plays the character of Viaan in Kathaa Ankahee. He was earlier a part of Ishq Subhan Allah opposite Eisha Singh. Adnan and Eisha's chemistry was the talk of the town. The duo were often linked but they always maintained the best friends stance.

Aditi Dev Sharma's journey so far

Aditi Dev Sharma has a remarkable journey in almost all mediums; be it TV, Bollywood, and Punjabi cinema. The actress was a part of Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl as one of the prominent characters. Her performance in the TV show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka garnered her a lot of recognition and appreciation.

ALSO READ: 15 years of Miley Jab Hum Tum: Mohit Sehgal calls it 'best 2.5 years' of his life

15 years of Miley Jab Hum Tum: Mohit Sehgal calls it 'best 2.5 years' of his life