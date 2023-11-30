Kathaa Ankahee's Aditi Sharma celebrates 10 years wedding anniversary; calls husband 'god's blessing'

Kathaa Ankahee actress Aditi Sharma is happily married and a mother to a baby boy. The actress married her long-term boyfriend Sarwar Ahuja. The duo met on the sets of India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in the year 2004. The duo celebrated a decade of togetherness recently. Aditi and Sarwar took to their social media accounts to share their thoughts on their tenth wedding anniversary.

Aditi Dev Sharma's post for husband Sarwar Ahuja

Kathaa Ankahee actress Aditi Dev Sharma took to social media to share a glimpse of beautiful memories with her husband Sarwar Ahuja and son Sartaj. She wrote, "hapyyy happy to us. It’s been a crazy beautiful adventurous journey of me being

Mrs ahuja n you being Mr ahuja sharma. Thank you partner for always standing by my side n for being my strength

You are the reason I am grateful to God everyday .

Your love for animals n Mother Earth has inspired me n brought out the animal lover in me n

also has made me a farmer’s wife

Love you my kind hearted , compassionate, nature lover Prince Charming. I still wonder how you manage to make everyday feel special n exciting.

You are my God’s blessing my eternal sunshine

#lifeisbeautiful #livethelittlethings."

Have a look at Aditi Sharma's post on Instagram

Sarwar Ahuja's on his tenth wedding anniversary with Aditi Sharma

Sarwar Ahuja, too, took to social media and shared a beautiful post on his wife and his thoughts on completing 10 years of marriage. He wrote, "A decade of shared dreams, laughter, love, joys, highs, and lows.. thru all the seasons and all the reasons .. u remain my greatest blessing..

Here to you#

Heres to me#

Here's to us @aditidevsharma."

Take a look at Sarwar's post on Instagram

Aditi Dev Sharma and Sarwar Shuja's love story

The couple met on the sets of a reality show and became friends in 2004. After three years of dating, they got hitched in an intimate affair. The couple hid their wedding for around three years. They had earlier mentioned that they kept their wedding news under wraps for professional reasons.

Aditi and Sarwar welcomed their first baby boy, Sartaj in the year 2019.

ALSO READ: Kathaa Ankahee: Aditi Dev Sharma opens up about her character's journey to rediscovering love