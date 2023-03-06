Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: When Amitabh Bachchan recalled being 'clinically dead' on Coolie sets

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the fans' favorite celebrities and there are no second thoughts about it. The superstar is now in the news owing to his recent blog post wherein he shared his health update. For the uninformed, today, March 6, Big B shared a blog post in which he informed his fans that while shooting in Hyderabad for his upcoming film Project K, he got injured. Revealing what happened, Big B wrote that while shooting for an action shot he was injured and his rib cartilage popped and broke, and a muscle tear to the right rib cage due to which the shoot was canceled.

Amitabh Bachchan also informed in the blog that he consulted a doctor and did CT scan at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad after which he flew back to his house Jalsa in Mumbai. He mentioned that while he can move a bit for essential activities, he is mostly resting and ‘generally lying around’ at his home Jalsa. He further informed fans that he will be unable to meet his fans at Jalsa this evening. He further shared that all his upcoming work and projects have been either suspended, canceled, dropped, or postponed for the moment until he heals.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the megastar met with such an accident while shooting for a film. The world still remembers the fatal accident of Amitabh Bachchan that took place on the sets of his 1983 film Coolie. Be it on interviews, chat shows or at events Big B has often shared his experience of recovering from the injuries caused during this accident. Similarly, earlier in one of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's episodes, Big B spoke about the accident that happened on Coolie sets and revealed how he was declared 'clinically dead for a couple of minutes.'

How was Big B injured on the sets of Coolie:

The accident took place when Big B was shooting an intense fight sequence between him and Puneet Issar at the Bangalore University campus for Coolie. As per the original scene, Big B was supposed to take a punch from his co-actor Puneet, fall on the table first, and then on the floor, but the megastar landed abruptly with the edge hitting his abdominal part causing massive internal hemorrhage and internal bleeding. Big B was immediately rushed to the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai.

What happened after Big B was hospitalized:

After getting hospitalized, Big B went through several surgeries but for almost a week he didn't respond to any treatment. On August 2, the megastar reacted to the treatment moved a muscle and all took a sigh of relief. Thus this day is considered as Mr. Bachchan's rebirth. For the uninitiated, while Big B was recovering the actor was infused with 60 bottles of blood from 200 donors. Unfortunately for Big B, during one of those infusions, he got infected with Hepatitis B.

This made his recovery even more complicated as he not only had to heal from the injury but at the same time combat a disease that even doctors had rarely ever dealt with before that. The virus had resulted in liver cirrhosis. But battling all like a fighter, Big B finally recovered and resumed shooting for the film on 7 January 1983. Mr. Bachchan's recovery after suffering extreme internal injuries was nothing short of a miracle.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about his accident on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13:

Big B even spoke about the same accident on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 when India's Best Dancer host Maniesh Paul, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2's Disha Parmar, Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii's Additi Gupta, Kaamna's Chandni Sharma graced the show. Additi Gupta, who played the role of Dr. Deepika in Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii, requested Big B to let her check his pulse. However, Additi seems confused as she was unable to sense his pulse. She then asked Mr. Bachchan, "Aap ki pulse kyu nahi aa rahi hai?"

Replying to this, Big B surprised everyone when he revealed that he doesn't have a pulse. The Brahmastra actor further added that when he got hospitalized after being injured on Coolie sets, he went through different surgeries. Due to this, the doctors had to cut his wrist near the pulse every half and hour to remove blood. Mr. Bachchan explained that this is the reason his pulse stopped.

Amitabh Bachchan led Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 started airing on 10 May 2021 and went off the air on 17 December 2021.

