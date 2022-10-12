Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Abhishek Bachchan exchanges his seat with Amitabh Bachchan, asks him questions
Abhishek Bachchan exchanges his seat with Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 14.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 host Amitabh Bachchan rang on his 80th birthday yesterday. On the special eve, the episode of the show was full of surprises for the actor. Amitabh Bachchan is regarded as among the most dedicated and celebrated actors on the big screen. The birthday of the actor is no less than a festival for his fan, who celebrate the day on a large scale. On his birthday special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, he was surprised by the entry of Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan.
While Amitabh Bachchan was seen getting started with the fastest finger first round, suddenly the hooter was buzzed which left Amitabh confused, when he saw Abhishek Bachchan running towards him. He hugged him and then he goes to sit on a hotseat, but Abhishek Bachchan takes the host seat and makes Amitabh sit on the hotseat along with Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan asked him a question why am I here? There were also options A. he wants to play KBC B. He has come to watch KBC C. He was in neighbourhood D. He was missing Amitabh and wanted to see him. Amitabh Bachchan chooses the option because he was missing him.
Abhishek shows him a picture on the screen on which it was written ‘Happy Birthday'. He further reveals that Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday is like a festival in their family, and this year it is more special because he was turning 80. Abhishek also shared numerous pictures of their family from earlier days, which made the actor emotional. Abhishek Bachchan took out tissues and gave it to him and took some for himself. He then kept Amitabh Bachchan’s tissue in his pocket, as Amitabh does for other contestants. Abhishek also gave him water.
