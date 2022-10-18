Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: All the times Amitabh Bachchan showed his vulnerable side on screen

The most beautiful part of Amitabh Bachchan ’s hosting is that he often relates his life with the contestants, with similar instances, upbrings and more. Here are a few moments when the actor showed his real side and became vulnerable on the show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular shows in the telly industry and has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade. It is a quiz show where people from all over the country can come and win prize money with the assistance of their knowledge. The show is hosted by Bollywood megastar and the most beloved actor in the country, Amitabh Bachchan . The unique hosting style of the actor earned him a massive fan following on the show. The actor has been hosting the show for many years now and many people come to the show just to meet him once.

Getting scolded by mother

In one of the episodes of the show, a contestant revealed by beaten by his mother for studies. Amitabh Bachchan resonated with him as he revealed that often got scolded by his mother for studies as he was more interested in sports.

Bunking school for watching movies

The actor revealed in an episode, that he was very fond of watching movies, so he would bunk classes to go to movies.

Being a cricket fan and listening on transistor

A contestant shared that was very fond of cricket so he used to watch it in other people’s homes.

Revealing that he repeats clothes

In a funny instance, a contestant asked Amitabh Bachchan if he repeated his clothes, to which he replied that he repeats, washes and iron his clothes. He also shares he comes to the set in normal clothes and then changed at the sets.

Shares he is 'Bhopal ka jamai'

In a recent episode, a contestant came from Bhopal. As he introduced himself, Amitabh shared that he is ‘Bhopal Ka Jamai’ as his wife Jaya belongs to Bhopal.

In a special episode recently, a blind girl came to the hotseat. Amitabh Bachchan was very impressed with her confidence and knowledge. He shared in his earlier days, he met with an accident during a shooting and was rushed for surgery. He shared about the hardship her faced for some time and welled up as he appreciated the contestant for living with pride.

A reporter has once come to the hotseat on Kaun Banega Crorepati, who asked him about his bond with his granddaughter Aradhya. He replied that he loves to spend his free time with her and she loves pink color, hence whenever she gets angry with him, then he gifts her a pink hairband.

The actor is married to actress-politician Jaya Bachchan. He is often seen joking with the couple on the show about always listening to his wife and always agreeing with them for a happy life.

Also read- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Abhishek Bachchan exchanges his seat with Amitabh Bachchan, asks him questions