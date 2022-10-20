Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan amazed by contestant’s Bhopali cuisine knowledge

In the latest episode, Amitabh Bachchan begins the episode with a small quote. Later, Amitabh Bachchan begins with the fastest finger in the first round and asked all three questions to all the remaining contestants. After answering all the questions, Surabhi Geetey wins the round and gets the chance to play the game with KBC host Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan introduces contestant Surabhi and begins with the game. Bigs asked the first few questions and Surabhi effortlessly answers all the questions correctly. After Rs 2000 questions, he asked Surabhi if she likes to eat Mexican food and she said that she doesn’t like it a lot.

He further asked Surabhi “Just imagine that you are from Bhopal and if I coincidently like to meet you in Bhopal, then what will you make me eat.”

Surabhi replied “Sir first I will take you to Kali Badi because you haven’t been there for a long time and everyone is eager to see you visit the temple. Then I will take you to the samosa kachori shop which is closer to my house, and would make you taste the world's best samosa. MP ke mawa batti is also very famous so will take you to eat that, and like in Rajasthan there is Dal Batti likewise in MP it's called Dal Bafla and that is also quite famous and tasty. And personally, I will make Pasta for you.” Amitabh Bachchan was astounded by her knowledge about food.

The actor and the contestant continue the game and she crossed the first padaav of the show without any lifeline.

Amitabh Bachchan asked the question for Rs 80,000 and the question was:



In which author’s crime mystery novels will you find characters named Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot?



Agatha Christie Patricia Highsmith Sue Grafton PD James

Surabhi said all the authors are very good mystery writers but Agatha Christie is her favourite mystery author therefore, please lock option A as the answer. Amitabh asked computerji to lock option A and congratulated Surabhi as it's the right answer.



He asked “Agatha Christie is your favourite mystery author?”, Surabhi replied saying “Sir I love her she is the best.” Amitabh Bachchan narrated about an incident in his life. He said, “In my school Sherwood college we used to take part in the annual play and I had participated in the annual plays for two years and I took part in the play where the author’s story 'And Then There Were None' being done in the annual play. In that, I was playing the role of the judge and in the story slowly everyone dies in the play and nobody looks at the judge because he is the most prior person why would he die? There is a scene at the end, where on the stage everyone who has died their body is lying down and even the judge is lying down with them. In the play, the side workers had to pick up all the dead bodies and in the end, the judge would get up at last and we will know that he was the culprit. In my school, the workers were picking up everyone and also picking me up and I was telling them to not pick me up, I have to talk still.”



Amitabh Bachchan further adds “Unfortunately I couldn’t take part in this play, I was there till the final day practice and when I actually had to act on the stage I was diagnosed with measles and was asked to stay at the hospital and someone else ended up doing my part. My hospital was on higher ground so I could see them and hear what was happening and watch how the other was performing. But my parents had also come because it was founder’s day and they got to know that I was sick and they came to the hospital and sat with me until the play was going on. My Bapuji was there till the play finished and he taught me a very big lesson that day Ki mann ka ho toh acha, nah ho toh zyaada acha. Later I asked him mann ka ho toh acha na ho toh zyaada acha kaise ho sakta hain, Big quoted his father’s reply saying that if it didn’t go as per your plan then it's way better because it's God’s plan and if it's his plan then he has definitely planned something big and better for you in future."

Later the contestant goes on to play the next question for Rs 6,40,000 for which she opted for her first lifeline, which was video calling a friend after asking her friend the question she asked Amitabh to lock the same option and wins Rs 6,40,000. But she answers Rs. 1250000 question wrong and goes home with Rs 3,20,000.

