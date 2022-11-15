Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan 'feels amazing while sitting on the hotseat'; Find out why

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 recent episode brought a lot of entertainment for the audience and the show host Amitabh Bachchan as well. The quiz reality show is among the most popular shows on telly screens and there are several loyal fans of the show over the past years who watch the show diligently. The show is graced by a wide variety of contestants from all over the country and their actions often leave the host amused.

In the recent episode, the fastest finger first round was won by tax inspector Foram Makadiya. As moved towards the hotseat, she mistakenly reached Amitabh Bachchan’s seat and sat there instead of the hotseat. Uunchai actor first looked at her with surprise and then tells her to sit down and he sat on the hotseat. He also expresses joy like contestants do when they come to the hotseat. He said, “Foram ji main aapko bata nahi sakta ki main aaj kitna khush hun kyunki main hotseat pe baitha hun.”

Amitabh Bachchan also called her vichitra (strange) for getting confused about where to go. To this she replied that she may get confused on the way but she reaches the right destination. Her reply makes the host and everyone else laugh out loud.

Contestant Foram Makadiya's biodata

In the episode, Amitabh Bachchan also asked her if she is planning for marriage, to which her mother shared her biodata to him. He read it out and emphasised that he should be humorous and caring. She added that he should have a government job like her. As her list becomes long, the host is seen amused and he wished her the best.

Foram Makadiya played the game well but she could not answer Rs. 3,20,000 question and had exhausted all her lifelines, hence she quit the show.