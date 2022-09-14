Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan feels overwhelmed as a contestant calls him ‘sadi ka mahanayak’

Jyotirmayee, who is an assistant superintendent of the post office from Bhadrak, Odisha, won the fastest finger first round. She read out her letter as she sat in front of Amitabh Bachchan, who looked surprised and pleased with her gesture.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is among the most watched shows on television. The show has a massive fan following and people are fond of the hosting style of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan . In a recent episode, a contestant read out a letter she wrote for him, which made him emotional. Jyotirmayee Mallick from Odisha was seen on the hot seat.

The KBC 14 contestant said, “Respected Amitabh Bachchan ji, I do not know if we can ever be like you, but you have proved time and again that you are one of us. The way you pull the chair for us, wipe our tears with your own handkerchief, meet the audience… Sometimes I think to myself, a superstar like you can only come once in a century.” Amitabh was seen folding his hands as he thanked her for the letter, and said, “Bahut bhavuk kiya aapne humko.”

Amitabh Bachchan has been recently seen in Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial released on September 9 and has been performing well at the box office. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Amitabh will be next seen in Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl and backed by Ekta Kapoor, is set to release in theatres on October 7, 2022, and will mark Rashmika’s Bollywood debut.

