Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan gets scolded by contestant for his role in Mohabbatein; Here's why
Contestant Rajendra Gupta makes Kaun Banega Crorepati show host Amitabh Bachchan speechless and wanting to leave the game, with his relentless remarks on his movies.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is presently one of the most popular shows on telly screens, which is the only quiz show that has a massive and loyal audience. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who entertains the audience with his exceptional style of hosting. On the show, the contestants come from all walks of life and use their knowledge to give correct answers and earn prize money. Several times the questions put up by the contestants leaves the host speechless.
The recent episode started with the fastest finger first round and Rajendra Gupta came to the hotseat. He is a headmaster of a private school in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He revealed that the school is run by his family members and there are approximately 200 students there. He also shared that he pays the fees of almost 50-60 students, which impresses the host. As the game started, Goodbye actor Amitabh Bachchan asked the first question for Rs. 1000, which was a picture question and he answered the question correctly.
As the game furthered, Rajendra said that he had seen a movie of Uunchai actor and Shah Rukh Khan, where his role was very ‘dangerous’. He shared that he played the role of a headmaster who was very strict and all students were afraid of him. Amitabh asks why is he saying this to him, to which the contestant tells him that he should not have done this as lets the students fall in love. Amitabh is left speechless by his allegations and says, “I don’t want to play. I want to go home. Since he has come I am getting scolded.” Rajendra said, “You did the role as it was demanded but you did not let love win, due to which you lost your daughter in the movie.” Amitabh looked perplexed and says he seriously does not want to play the game. Rajendra says that he is the pride of the show and he fulfils the dreams of the contestants.
