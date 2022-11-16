Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan gets scolded by contestant for his role in Mohabbatein; Here's why

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is presently one of the most popular shows on telly screens, which is the only quiz show that has a massive and loyal audience. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who entertains the audience with his exceptional style of hosting. On the show, the contestants come from all walks of life and use their knowledge to give correct answers and earn prize money. Several times the questions put up by the contestants leaves the host speechless.

The recent episode started with the fastest finger first round and Rajendra Gupta came to the hotseat. He is a headmaster of a private school in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He revealed that the school is run by his family members and there are approximately 200 students there. He also shared that he pays the fees of almost 50-60 students, which impresses the host. As the game started, Goodbye actor Amitabh Bachchan asked the first question for Rs. 1000, which was a picture question and he answered the question correctly.