Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan gets surprise visit from Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan gets surprise visit from Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan on birthday.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the most popular and highly awaited quiz show is back on TV screens. The general knowledge-based show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is loved for his entertaining and amusing hosting skills. The show offers an opportunity for the common people to earn up to Rs 7 crore. It has also been graced by numerous celebrities over the years. Show host Amitabh Bachchan will ring on his birthday on 11 October and he will be celebrating on the sets.
In the recent promo of the upcoming episode, it is shown that the show is cut short as the hooter is rang before time. Amitabh Bachchan is left confused but he is surprised by the special visit by his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. They duo came to the show for a special birthday surprise for him.
The promo released by the channel sees Amitabh Bachchan surprised by the hooter. And says, "Bahot jaldi khatam kar diya khel ko." Right then, Abhishek says his famous dialogue 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khyaal Aata Hai." He comes running to his father and hugs him. Amitabh is seen getting emotional and teary-eyed.
The channel captioned the promo as, "KBC ke manch kuch aise pal aaye, jo aansu ponchte hai sabke unn @amitabhbachchan ji ke hi aankhon se aansu chhalak gaye!" A poster released by the channel also features Big B's wife Jaya Bachchan.
In another promo, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek are seen seated on the hotseat and she revealed something to the audience, which made Amitabh Bachchan emotional.
See promo here-
Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen on KBC 14. His interaction and camaraderie with the contestants are a huge hit with the audience. The legendary actor also shares tid-bits from his personal life on the show, which is very much liked by the audience.
