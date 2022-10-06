Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan gets surprise visit from Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the most popular and highly awaited quiz show is back on TV screens. The general knowledge-based show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is loved for his entertaining and amusing hosting skills. The show offers an opportunity for the common people to earn up to Rs 7 crore. It has also been graced by numerous celebrities over the years. Show host Amitabh Bachchan will ring on his birthday on 11 October and he will be celebrating on the sets.

In the recent promo of the upcoming episode, it is shown that the show is cut short as the hooter is rang before time. Amitabh Bachchan is left confused but he is surprised by the special visit by his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. They duo came to the show for a special birthday surprise for him.