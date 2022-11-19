Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan impressed by contestant’s dance; Assures him he will get films

Amitabh Bachchan plays the Fastest Finger First round for the third time and Vinod Babubhai Sagathiya from Amreli, Gujarat came to the hot seat. As the contestant was welcomed to the hotseat, he was seen dancing and entertaining everyone. He also imitates Amitabh Bachchan and his unique hosting style. He shared that he had been waiting for 17 years and trying for KBC, but never gave up.

He also called the hot seat his 'mehbooba', for which Uunchai star teased him saying if she is Mehbooba then who is the woman who came as his companion? He asks the megastar if the joke will create problems for him. He was also seen moving his shoulders in excitement, Amitabh Bachchan complimented him saying this kind of shoulder moment is called Moda Dance in Punjabi. He said that the contestant is very unique and he liked his dance. Brahmastra actor shared that he may or may not earn any money here but he will surely get a movie for his excellent entertainment.

While answering one of the questions related to Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan asks Vinod if he heard that he has written a film keeping Amitabh in mind. Vinod shared that he had written a movie with industry stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Yash Chopra. He said it was in 2001, he had watched Mohabbatein and thought he should write a movie. He also revealed that he had a title for the movie, "Do Dilon Ki Ek Dhadkan". But he was happy when similar concept movies were made later by Yash Chopra.

Amitabh Bachchan proceeded with the game and presented questions for Rs 3,20,000.

Which of these British writers worked as a private secretary to the Maharaja of Dewas in the 1920s? As he did not know the answer to the question, he takes the lifeline of 'Video Call A Friend' lifeline. However, his friend was also not confident about the answer, Vinod decided to quit the game. Vinod Babubhai took home Rs 1,60,000.