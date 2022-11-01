Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan does a ramp walk with contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is presently one of the most-watched shows on TV screens. The show host Amitabh Bachchan is loved for his entertaining style of hosting. He has been hosting the show for more than a decade, and people look forward to meeting him on the show. With the contestants come to the show from various parts of the country, they often tell very interesting stories about their lives which impresses the host. In a recent episode, a contestant who is a beauty contest winner did a ramp walk with the star.

The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 began with Amitabh Bachchan and he introduced this week's theme "Asha aur Abhilasha ''. As he began with the fastest finger first, Shubham Kashyap became the first contestant on the hotseat. He played excellently and took home Rs 6,40,000. After the next fastest finger first round, Pooja Tripathy from Odisha came to the hotseat. She answered eight questions correctly.