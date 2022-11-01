Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan does a ramp walk with contestant
Amitabh Bachchan does a ramp walk with contestant on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 as former Miss Odisha requests the star to walk with her on the stage.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is presently one of the most-watched shows on TV screens. The show host Amitabh Bachchan is loved for his entertaining style of hosting. He has been hosting the show for more than a decade, and people look forward to meeting him on the show. With the contestants come to the show from various parts of the country, they often tell very interesting stories about their lives which impresses the host. In a recent episode, a contestant who is a beauty contest winner did a ramp walk with the star.
The recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 began with Amitabh Bachchan and he introduced this week's theme "Asha aur Abhilasha ''. As he began with the fastest finger first, Shubham Kashyap became the first contestant on the hotseat. He played excellently and took home Rs 6,40,000. After the next fastest finger first round, Pooja Tripathy from Odisha came to the hotseat. She answered eight questions correctly.
She revealed on the show the efforts made by her parents to support her academic career. She shared that for her to compete in the Ms Odisha beauty pageant in 2014, her mother had to mortgage her gold ring. Pooja became the first runner-up on the show. She further reaches the eighth question. Which organ in the human body is primarily affected by Meningitis? She takes the lifeline Audience poll and chooses Option B: Brain.
Pooja further requested Goodbye actor Amitabh Bachchan to do a ramp walk for him. The duo went behind the stage and came out together holding hands. They walked the stage like it was a ramp. They also did some poses like that on the ramp. Then they went towards the entrance and turned again towards the audience and finally went backstage. The audience cheered for Amitabh Bachchan’s stylish walk.
She played the game excellently till Rs. 320000 and became the rollover contestant.
