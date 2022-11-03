Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan lists down all his favourite food items that he has given up on

The recent episode of the show started with the rollover contestant Anjali Kumari, who is a part of the Multitasking Staff at the Ministry of Health and Welfare. She was playing the game excellently and the episode started with a question worth Rs.10,000.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is presently one of the leading shows and it has a loyal fan base. The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan , who is loved for his entertaining and interactive hosting style. In the quiz show, contestants are asked questions based on their knowledge and win prize money on the show. The contestants are amazed to meet the megastar and often pose questions about his personal life. In a recent episode, he opened up about his diet plan which left his fans amazed.

Anjali Kumari quit at Rs. 75 lakh question

Which of these is not normally played while being seated? Anjali answered the question with option D. Squash. She went on to play the quiz and crossed Rs.3,20,000 hurdle. Amitabh Bachchan asked Rs. 25 lakh question: The point where the Chandrayaan 1's Moon Impact Probe that discovered water on the moon, crashed, was named after which person? She took 50:50 lifeline for the question, but she was still confused so she took the 'video call a friend' lifeline. But she could not get the right answer so she used her brains and chose PT. Jawaharlal Nehru and won the prize money. Further, she could not answer Rs. 75 Lakh question and quit the show.

In the next Fastest Finger First round, Vidya Uday Redkar came to the hotseat. She is from Boisar, Maharashtra. She shared that she is a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan and wishes to have a coffee date with him. Brahmastra actor asked the 4th question for Rs 5,000:

Which of the following food items usually contains the least amount of protein per gram? Vidya chose option D: Potatoes, which was correct.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his diet

Amitabh Bachchan asks Vidya about her favourite dish, and she says Fish and says that even Jaya Bachchan loves it. Amitabh confirms it. She asks his favourite dishes, he reveals "I have left eating all of that. In my youth, I would eat but now I have left eating non-veg, sweets, rice, and paan and won't speak any further."

For the question of Rs.1,60,000, Vidya chooses her last lifeline video call from a friend but her friend fails to answer. She decides to quit and took home Rs 80,000.

Amitabh Bachchan again begins with the Fastest Finger First round and Vimal Sharma got the chance to sit on hotseat. Vimal became the rollover contestant for the next episode.