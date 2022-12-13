Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan pens an EMOTIONAL note as the show comes to end

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is one of the most loved shows across the country. It is because of the show’s host, Amitabh Bachchan that the show is successfully going in the long run. The way he interacts with the contestants and hosts the game is loved by the viewers and that is one of the reasons behind it’s high TRP. However, there’s a sad news for all the KBC fans out there that the 14 th season of the show is soon going to end.

Recently, Big B took to his blog post to pen an emotional note and mentioned how his heart is full as the show is coming towards the end. His note read as, “the days at KBC are coming to an end and the association brings in withdrawal sentiments .. crew and cast begin to feel the absence soon of the routine and there is a sense of departure .. But hopefully we shall all be together again .. SOON.” He further added that it was an honour to meet and get to learn from some great personalities on the show.

About Big B’s work

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B is enjoying the success of his recently released film Uunchai. Next, he is set to make his debut in Telugu cinema in Project K directed by Nag Ashwin alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The Cheeni Kum actor also has the Hindi remake of the American movie, The Intern with Deepika Padukone in the lead.