Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals doing THIS sweet gesture for Jaya Bachchan on Karwa Chauth

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is among the most-watched quiz shows on telly screens, which is hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. His style of hosting is quite impressive and people are charmed by it. The show is a massive hit among people of all ages and over the years the fandom of the show has only grown in numbers. There are numerous contestants who have been following and playing the game along with the host for the past 22 years. The contestants are very curious about the personal life of Amitabh Bachchan and often ask interesting questions about his family.

In the recent episode, after the Fastest Finger First round contestant Ruchi came to the hotseat. She was from Haryana and is a media analyst by profession. She became the second contestant to take the hotseat. During the episode, Ruchi has some interesting conversations with Uunchai star Amitabh Bachchan.