Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals doing THIS sweet gesture for Jaya Bachchan on Karwa Chauth
In recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, show host Amitabh Bachchan shared about keeping fast on Karwa Chauth for his wife Jaya Bachchan for showing his love.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is among the most-watched quiz shows on telly screens, which is hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. His style of hosting is quite impressive and people are charmed by it. The show is a massive hit among people of all ages and over the years the fandom of the show has only grown in numbers. There are numerous contestants who have been following and playing the game along with the host for the past 22 years. The contestants are very curious about the personal life of Amitabh Bachchan and often ask interesting questions about his family.
In the recent episode, after the Fastest Finger First round contestant Ruchi came to the hotseat. She was from Haryana and is a media analyst by profession. She became the second contestant to take the hotseat. During the episode, Ruchi has some interesting conversations with Uunchai star Amitabh Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan on keeping fast
As they proceeded with the game, Ruchi talked about the Karwa Chauth festival celebration and said that her husband fasted on the day along with her. Brahmastra actor revealed that he also used to keep fasts on Karwa Chauth earlier for his wife Jaya Bachchan. He said, “Shuru shuru me hum bhi rakhte the, fir chhod diye.”
Amitabh Bachchan on his surname change
Amitabh Bachchan asked Ruchi about her surname. She shared that she feels the name should be our identity instead of our surname. She said she has always been Ruchi since he childhood. Hearing this Goodbye actor also shared about the story of his surname. He said, "My father never wanted to distinguish on basis of caste. His surname Bachchan was his 'kavi naam' or pen name. During my school admission, the teacher asked my parents what my surname was to be. It is then that my father decided on the spot that my surname would be, Bachchan. I became the first example of being a Bachchan."
ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Promo: Jaya Bachchan leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless with her taunt