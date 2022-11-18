Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals eating THIS as food in his early days in Kolkata

He played the game diligently but could not answer the question for Rs. 12,50,000. The question was:

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is presently one of the most popular and leading shows on telly screens. The show is watched in large numbers by its loyal fans over the years. The quiz reality show is hosted by Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, and people are fans of his spectacular hosting style. The recent episode of the show started with the rollover contestant, Sanjeev Kumar from Delhi.

Who coincidently became the 75th Chess Grandmaster from India during the country’s 75th year of independence?

V Pranav Bharat Subramanyam Rahul Srivastshav P Mitrabha Guha

Sanjeev Kumar was confused about the answer and did not have any lifeline left, hence he decided to quit the show. Before going he chose option A for an answer, which turned out to be the right answer.

After he left, Gargee Sen came to the hotseat for playing the game. As she sat down, she asked Amitabh Bachchan if she could fake crying. Brahmastra actor was stunned and asked her the reason. She told him that she wanted him to give her the tissues he gives to female contestants of the show. Amitabh Bachchan stood up and took out a tissue and used it for wiping his eyes. He said, “You wanted to fake cry so now I fake cried”, which made everyone laugh out loud.

As the game proceeded, the Uunchai actor asked her the question for Rs. 40,000, which was:

Identify this Indian museum that is also called the ‘Taj of the Raj’, due to its colonial origin:

Watson Museum, Rajkot Lalbagh, Bengaluru Victoria Memorial, Kolkata Ripon Building, Chennai

She chose the right answer option C and won the prize money. Amitabh Bachchan went on to tell her and the audience about the amazing ‘Phuchka” sold outside the main gate of the Memorial. He revealed that there was a time in his early life when he was working in Kolkata and he earned only Rs. 300-400. Hence he used to eat the world-famous Phuchka there, which would fill his stomach.