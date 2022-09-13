Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he gorged on vada pav while shooting in Bulgaria

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 had a special contestant on the hot seat in the last episode. The contestant Aneri, who is blind, played the game very well and took home Rs. 25 lakh. She also shared that she is a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Black. After the left, the host conducted the fastest finger round, and Tushar Garg came to the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan greeted contestant Tushar Garg from Gurgaon Haryana and asked him about his profession. Tushar said, “I make games on the apps, I am also doing MBA and I have much interest in sports and have done blogging on it.” He further adds saying that all the moms would hate him for making games. The game begins with the first question for Rs. 1000 and the question was: Which of these food items can be described as having various fillings between two pieces of bun?

Contestant Tushar asks Big B to select option B and wins Rs. 1000.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a story from his latest film Brahmastra sets and said, “Recently I was shooting in Bulgaria for my film and my foreign unit was there and they have a caravan which was only for preparing food and they brought me Vada Pav in my makeup room and I asked them from where did they get this and the person said sir it's being made on the set itself. Even in Bulgaria Vada Pav is found and if you see it's a full meal you just have to eat 2-3 and your stomach is full.”



Amitabh asks Tushar if the gaming industry has any scope in future and the latter says “Yes sir there is a future in the next 10 years I am 110 percent sure that it is going to boom enough. Sir have you heard of Scout OP who was 26 years and he was a mechanical engineer and left it because he wasn’t interested in it and wanted to play Football; he was doing really well in it but unfortunately suffered an injury and he picked Esports which was the closest substitute and today his empire is of crores.”



Amitabh Bachchan replied, “You said that he was a Footballer hain phir injured hogaye toh phir unhone kaha chalo abh vaha nahi khel sakhtey gaming kartey hai. Toh Manyavar aisa kuch ho sakhta hain ki abhi kya hai sir ki abhi hum actor hain aur bahot jald hamarey age ki vajah se humein kaam nahi milega toh kya hum gaming industry start kar sakhtey hai. Joh kuch bhi humne apne career mein seekha hain voh sabh hum uss gaming app mein daal sakey”.



Amitabh Bachchan shakes hands with Tushar Garg to make a gaming app of his entire acting career.

Amitabh Bachchan begins with the next question for Rs. 20000 and the question was:

Known for famous landmarks such as the Burj Al Arab, which city hosted the Expo 2020?

Doha Riyadh Manama Dubai

Tushar asks to lock option D and wins Rs. 20000. Amitabh was about to reveal the next question but the hooter rang and the show ended for the day.

